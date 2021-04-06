Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.66. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 206,851 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

