Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.66. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 206,851 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.52.
About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
