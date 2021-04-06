Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.15% of Akouos worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Akouos by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Akouos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Akouos stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

