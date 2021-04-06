Akumin Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AKU opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.26 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

