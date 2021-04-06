Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Akumin in a report released on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

