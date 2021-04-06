Alamo Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,891. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

