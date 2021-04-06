Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.89

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.61, with a volume of 16618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

