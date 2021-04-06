Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,202.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $191,498.94 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00287342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00758707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,462.67 or 1.00401162 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

