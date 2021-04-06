Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0159

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $26.02 million and $20.08 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.85 or 0.00332295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00155006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,072,443 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

