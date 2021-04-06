Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.42% of Alector worth $40,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 17,812.8% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

