Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Alexander’s worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $283.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.98.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.