Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.66 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

