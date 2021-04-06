Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.