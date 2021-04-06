Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$20.63, with a volume of 1626189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

