Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $3.66 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $459.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,238,140,703 coins and its circulating supply is 2,619,946,742 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

