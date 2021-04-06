Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $547.94

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $547.94, but opened at $575.00. Align Technology shares last traded at $549.32, with a volume of 79 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.