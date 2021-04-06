Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.80

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 721329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

