Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

ANCUF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ANCUF opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $37.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

