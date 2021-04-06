Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.83

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.83 and traded as high as $32.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 9,132 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANCUF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

