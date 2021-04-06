Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $10.27. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 38,770 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

