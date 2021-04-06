All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and $7.85 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

