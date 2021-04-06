Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Insider Sells $2,261,200.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Henrik S. Md Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $2,346,400.00.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

