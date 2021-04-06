Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $130.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

