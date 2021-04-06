Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 620,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.51.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

