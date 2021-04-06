Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Alliance Data Systems worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.