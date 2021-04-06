AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

