Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €228.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €228.00 ($268.24) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €217.20 ($255.53) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €208.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €191.23.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.