Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.91

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.91 and traded as high as C$41.17. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$40.84, with a volume of 250,879 shares changing hands.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

