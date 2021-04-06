Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Allison Transmission worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

NYSE ALSN opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.