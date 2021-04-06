Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.64

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 1213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $616.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

