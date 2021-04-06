Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $17.12. Allot Communications shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 243,164 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.34 million, a P/E ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.