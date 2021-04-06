AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.01. 5,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 371,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

ALVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

