AllSafe Trading Up 3.7% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $379,863.10 and $281.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00053237 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

