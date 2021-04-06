ALLY Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,635.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, ALLY has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $46,635.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

