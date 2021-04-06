Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.83. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 17,222 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Panasqueira Mine, Almonty Korea Moly, Valtreixal Project and Almonty Korea Tungsten. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

