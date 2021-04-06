Alpha Coin (APC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,362.08 and approximately $827.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $666.75 or 0.01147412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00444369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

