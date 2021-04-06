Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,207.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,125.00 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,061.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,804.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,108.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

