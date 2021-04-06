Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,216.58.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,073.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,130.94 and a 12 month high of $2,237.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

