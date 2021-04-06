Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 11,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

