Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.42

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.42 ($51.08) and traded as low as €42.43 ($49.92). Alstom shares last traded at €43.57 ($51.26), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.44 ($59.35).

Get Alstom alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.42.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.