alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Up 2.2%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.10 ($16.59) and last traded at €14.08 ($16.56). Approximately 412,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.78 ($16.21).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.77 ($18.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.97 and its 200-day moving average is €13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

