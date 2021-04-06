AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$21.27, with a volume of 583237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.09.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

