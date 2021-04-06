Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Alteryx worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,737 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,743. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYX opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -312.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.