Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 13th (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 13th. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ATAQU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

