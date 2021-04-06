Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

TSE:ALS traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of C$652.45 million and a PE ratio of -24.06.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

