Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.32

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32 and traded as high as C$15.41. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 59,403 shares.

ALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.