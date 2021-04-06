Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

