Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.25

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.25 and traded as high as C$61.15. Altus Group shares last traded at C$60.94, with a volume of 103,278 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

Get Altus Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.