Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.24% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

