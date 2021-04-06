Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.18% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Annexon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Annexon by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Annexon by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ANNX opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

