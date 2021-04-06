Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.